Sofia Vergara is an ethereal dream in stunning summer dress

Sofia Vergara is the ultimate sun queen and on Sunday she was caught soaking up the rays in a fabulous summer dress as she set out on a dog walk with husband Joe Manganiello.

The America's Got Talent star shared the stunning update on her Instagram Stories and showed her walking her little chihuahua Bubbles as she stepped out in an ethereal black and white strappy summer gown.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara reveals her dog Bubbles hates her

The mother-of-one also shared a sweet car-selfie cuddling up to the pooch as ahead of the sunny galavant and showed off the sensational statement necklace she added to accessorise the chic gown.

Sofia also shared a clip of husband Joe looking as chic as ever, wearing a pair of light blue chinos and white open-collared shirt for the occasion.

The star loves a summer update

The husband-and-wife duo have been married for five years and live in an impressive $19.6 million dollar LA mansion.

The incredible property boasts seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and sits on over half an acre of land of 12000 square feet.

It is nearly invisible from public view, hidden behind walls, gates, and a large hedge.

Bubbles is so sweet

There are soaring ceilings throughout and hardwood floors, while there is also a full-size gym, movie theater and a wine room.

The stunning tuscan-style kitchen in the property is very recognizable to fans as it often provides the perfect backdrop for Sofia's countless fashion updates.

On Friday the star shared a beautiful photo from the chic room to show off her glorious Spell beach dress.

Her white beach dress is glorious

Taking to her Instagram Stories again, the star posted the brilliant snap of the white ensemble which she matched with a vibrant yellow Bottega bag and chic embellished Louis Vuitton slider sandals.

Captioning the post she penned: "Es Friday pa donde vamos?!" which translates to "It's Friday, where are we going?!"

