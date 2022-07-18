Sofia Vergara stuns with risqué suspenders photo – with a twist! The America's Got Talent star posted on Instagram

Sofia Vergara is no stranger to sharing daring snapshots with her fans on social media.

The gorgeous actress often shares revealing photos – whether she is modelling bikinis or posing in a low-cut gown.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara and her lookalike sister and niece pull off the ultimate dance routine

Indeed, her latest upload on her Stories is a daring suspenders snapshot – but it’s not what you might think.

Sofia instead chose to share a throwback photo of screen siren Sophia Loren. The sultry black-and-white image sees the Hollywood icon bending down to fix her suspenders while stood in a salon.

Sofia shared a stunning photo of her 'idol', Sophia Loren

Full of admiration, Sofia chose to simply caption her post with a red love heart emoji.

Sofia has been likened to Sophia in the past with their striking similarities – and she is clearly in awe of the now-87-year-old.

In a 2010 interview with Self, Sofia spoke openly about her “idol” and the influence she has had on her life.

Sophia is an icon from Hollywood's Golden Age of cinema

"I love Sophia Loren,” she shared. “She looks so great, and I don't think there's a picture of her on a treadmill or going to pilates! And there are pictures of her eating!

“I'm not saying eat whatever you want and be huge. I don't eat red meat. I read once that Sophia Loren didn't eat red meat. Since I was used to eating organic in Colombia, when I moved to Miami, the meat didn't taste good to me, anyway, so I stopped eating it!”

Sophia stunned fans with her recent throwback photo

It comes after Sofia shared a stunning throwback photo of herself with fans, showing her posing for a flirty photo in a green string bikini.

Fans went wild for the stunning update. One wrote: "Omg! Natural beauty at its finest," with two heart-eyes emojis.

A second added: "You are the best in the world," with a flame emoji and three heart-eyes emojis. A third said: "Gorgeous," with a flame emoji. And a fourth wrote: " You are so beautiful.”

