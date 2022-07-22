Sofia Vergara almost bares all in stunning photo The star took to social media

Sofia Vergara is no stranger to a daring photo, and on Thursday it was no different when the star took to social media with another flirty throwback.

MORE: Sofia Vergara wows in stunning bikini photo

The America's Got Talent judge was a vision in the stylish black-and-white photo as she elegantly laid on a large bed whilst carefully draped with silk bedsheet. Her brunette tresses looked effortlessly glamorous as they were shaped around the mother-of-one's face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in figure-hugging sequinned dress

Captioning the post on her Instagram Stories, the 50-year-old simply wrote: "#tbt".

READ: Sofia Vergara stuns with risqué suspenders photo – with a twist!

SEE: Sofia Vergara places $19.6 million LA home on the market - see inside

Sofia loves sharing gorgeous throwback photos with her 26.2 million followers and also posted two beautiful photos of her 14-year-old self posing for a candid photo in a green and pink bodysuit - and she looked incredible.

Sofia looked incredible

The star wrote: "#tbt Barranquilla the 80’s #14yrsold". Fans flocked to comment on the stunning snaps. One wrote: "Outrageously beautiful and soooo talented, you crack me up."

A second added: "Lovely, [Red love heart emoji], and you're still lovely today."

A third penned: "Bonita then, Bonita now mi Amiga! For true beauty is within, but you are beautiful inside and out my friend! Xo."

Fans couldn't get over the fabulous throwbacks

A fourth wrote: "Always beautiful," with a praise hands and red love heart emoji.

A fifth said: "Naturally beautiful".

On Wednesday, the star announced on Instagram that America's Got Talent was back on screens for the week for the east coast specifically, and included a photograph of herself wearing one of her spectacular looks for the audition process, a glittery red dress.

The AGT judge was dazzling

The outfit featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline, a favorite of hers, and fabulous bedazzled embellishments running all across the stunning gown which also featured an ultra-glamorous feathered hemline.

Once again, fans quickly took to the comments section to gush over Sofia's fashion choice, and continued to rave over her outfit even after having seen it on their screens for weeks now.

Several simply shared flame and heart emojis for the star while one wrote: "The cutest judge ever." Another said: "You are absolutely breathtaking," and a third added: "What a beauty!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.