Sofia Vergara poses in string vest as she soaks up the sunshine The star looks sensational!

Sofia Vergara looked as fabulous as ever as she posed outside for a sun-soaked selfie wearing a barely-there string vest and small white shorts.

READ: Sofia Vergara wows in stunning bikini photo

In the photo, the America's Got Talent judge opted for a hilarious Instagram filter which made her eyes and nose look exceptionally larger, as she posed in the summer look, complete with a straw hat soaking up the summer sunshine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in figure-hugging sequinned dress

Captioning the post on her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-one penned: "Me gusta el verano," with a palm tree emoji, which translates to "I like summer."

SEE: Sofia Vergara stuns with risqué suspenders photo – with a twist!

MORE: Sofia Vergara places $19.6 million LA home on the market - see inside

The brunette beauty's luscious tresses looked as perfect as ever as she wore them down in natural waves.

Sofia is no stranger to a summer update

The star is no stranger to a candid update and on Friday shared another fabulous selfie with fans donning an incredible beach dress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories again, the mother-of-one posed in front of her ultra-glamorous full-length mirror in her stunning LA kitchen wearing a full-length ethereal Spell beach dress which had long, elegant sleeves and a subtle v-neck.

The Modern Family star accessorized the stunning gown with a vibrant yellow Bottega bag and chic embellished Louis Vuitton slider sandals.

The star recently turned 50

Earlier this week, the AGT star had heads turning as she showed off one of spectacular looks for the audition process of the show.

The stunning red gown featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline, a favorite of hers, and bedazzled embellishments running all across, topped off with a feathered hemline.

Fans went wild for Sofia's look and left messages in the comments for the star.

Sofia looked beautiful

One fan wrote: "The cutest judge ever." Another said: "You are absolutely breathtaking," and a third added: "What a beauty!"

The star is currently lives in LA with her husband Joe Manganiello, in a $10 million "tuscan-style" home.

The incredible property is sat on over half an acre of land and is almost 12000 square feet with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Their impressive home is nearly invisible from public view, hidden behind walls, gates, and a large hedge.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.