Jamie Redknapp sparks online frenzy with blissful 'lads' holiday snap

Jamie Redknapp gave fans a candid insight into his fun-filled Italian summer holiday with his blended family.

Taking to Instagram, the former footballer shared a sun-drenched snap of his two eldest children and baby Raphael playing in the swimming pool.

Stood in the deep end, Beau, 13, balanced his father on his shoulders, while Charley, 17, supported seven-month-old Raphael.

The 49-year-old is currently enjoying some time away with his blended family comprised of wife Frida, his two boys from his previous marriage to Louise Redknapp, and baby Raphael whom he shares with Frida.

Jamie larked about with his three sons

He captioned the post: "Lads, lads, lads" followed by a red heart emoji.

Jamie's fans went berserk in the comment section, with one fan writing: "Beautiful photo of your lovely family" whilst a second penned: "Great pic of all the lads, looks like you're all having so much fun in the sun."

Other fans were delighted by little Raphael's star appearance, with one noting: "The baby is cuteness overload", whilst another added: "Look at little Raphy."

Earlier that day, Jamie shared a gorgeous photo of his wife Frida balancing Raphael on her hip. Fresh from the pool, Frida was photographed wearing a bold red bikini which did well to accentuate her toned physique. Sporting a golden tan, the model looked every inch the summer goddess.

Frida rocked a bold red bikini

Jamie's swimming pool antics come after he spent some one-on-one time with his son Raphael. During the heatwave, the sports pundit shared a snap of the duo relaxing in a colourful paddling pool located in the shade.

The pro sportsman beamed for the camera as he adopted a laid-back pose, while little Raphael bared a cheeky grin.

The sports pundit cooled off during the heatwave

He captioned the post: "Stay cool out there guys".

His fans penned an outpouring of sweet messages, with one adding: "Two princes in a pool", while a second remarked: "Oh goodness, such a cute baba."

