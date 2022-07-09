Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida are the picture of summer on idyllic day out The football star took to social media

Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida were the picture of summer on Friday as they were pictured enjoying a glorious day out at the Soho House festival.

The happy couple posed alongside celebrity friends Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper whilst holding thirst-quenching summer beverages for the epic photo.

Frida shared the sun-soaked snap on her Instagram Stories and penned: "Lovely Day," with a large smiley face on the image.

Before also sharing the picture of the foursome on his Instagram Stories, Jamie reshared a solo snap of himself rocking chic sunglasses with a huge grin on his face.

Jamie was all smiles for the day

Captioning the shot, he penned: "Great day at the Soho House festival. Thanks for having us @mcsaatchimerlin @thommo_surrey."

Jamie and Joel were recently spotted on Jamie's Instagram relaxing on sun loungers for a day of filming A League Of Their Own.

The duo couldn't look more content as they both lay in blue swimming shorts to soak up the summer rays. Captioning the image, Jamie penned: "Tough filming day with @joeldommett @alotosky #leathermanisback."

The group looked fabulous

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the post of the pair. One commented: "Spray tanned up Jamie?" with a laughing face emoji.

A second penned: "Leatherman's at it again." A third said: "Can't wait for the next series, always a great laugh, nice one lads."

One enthused: "Adonis," with three flame emojis on the photo. A fifth added: "You both look amazing Jamie hun xx."

Jamie and Frida look so in love

Jamie appears to be quite the sun worshipper, as last week Frida also shared a snap of the pair enjoying a sunny holiday in aid of her husband's 49th birthday.

In the snap Jamie donned a brilliant sun tan as he posed next to his model wife, who looked like a goddess in a stunning yellow bikini and vibrant patterned maxi skirt.

The couple married in October last year and have a total of seven children in their blended family, with six children between them from their former marriages, making them a family-of-nine.

