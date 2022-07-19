Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shares sweet snap of rarely seen children

Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida treated fans to a beaming snap of her rarely seen children on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Swedish model posted an upbeat photograph of herself bursting with pride alongside two of her children. Posing inside a sports hall, the trio appeared to be attending a fencing competition in Tel Aviv.

Dressed in white fencing armour, Frida's eldest daughter showed off her impressive sporting prowess. Frida's son was also in attendance with the tall teen opting to wear a white fitted T-shirt, black trainers, and a pair of smart black shorts.

Looking every inch the doting mum, Frida, 37, donned an electric blue midi dress which did well to accentuate her toned physique. The mum-of-five completed her outfit with a pair of white fashion trainers and styled her platinum blonde tresses into loose waves.

Frida beamed with pride

Frida's daughter had been taking part in the 2022 Maccabiah Games in Tel Aviv which take place every four years. The youngster formed part of the junior epee team and took home an impressive silver medal.

This isn't the first time Frida has shared snaps of her children on social media. In March, the blonde beauty shared a stunning photo alongside her daughter after they completed a gruelling boxing workout. Captioning the post, she penned: "Great [boxing] session with my girl."

The model spent some quality time with her daughter

Frida's fans were quick to show their support with husband Jamie, 49, racing to post a boxing glove emoji followed by a thumbs up. Another fan added: "Beautiful like her mama!!" whilst a second penned: "Sessions with your mum are the best."

Jamie and Frida tied the knot in October 2021 with an intimate wedding ceremony in London. Along with the kids from their respective former marriages, the blended family share a total of seven children. And in November 2021 the loved-up couple welcomed their first child together.

Frida and Jamie welcomed baby Raphael in November 2021

When Jamie and Frida announced the birth of their baby Raphael, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

