Jamie Redknapp shares emotional tribute following sad death The footballer played for Liverpool for most of his career

Jamie Redknapp received some devastating news on Friday as it was revealed that former Liverpool F.C. chairman David Moores had passed away at the age of 76.

David was the chairman of the premier league club from 1991 to 2007, which coincided with Jamie's time playing for the team. The footballer played for Liverpool from 1992 to 2002, making 237 appearances for the team, with the move being his big break in the sport following a few appearances on the national team and for AFC Bournemouth.

In a moving tribute to David, Jamie thanked him for shaping his career as he wrote: "Devastated to hear the news about David Moores. Truly one of the best people I met in football.

"He was Liverpool through and through and absolutely adored the football club. Thanks so much for everything you did for me I will never forget it. Rest in peace my friend."

He finished the tribute with the initials: "YNWA," which stands for 'You'll Never Walk Alone' which is the club's anthem.

David's sad death came just weeks after the death of his wife, Marge Walmsley.

Jamie penned a moving triubte to his mentor

It's a sad time for football, as on Friday it was also shared that Arsenal superfan, Maria Petri, had passed away at the age of 82.

Among those to pay tribute was Alex Scott, who played for the women's team.

Sharing a smiling photo of the two women together at one of the club's games, Alex penned: "Arsenal through and through... Thank you for the love, the passion, the songs and support for us from the very beginning. We will never forget you Maria, we love you."

She accompanied her post with a broken heart and a crying emoji.

Jamie played for Liverpool from 1991 to 2002

Arsenal released a statement on Friday, hailing Maria's "legendary support" and said that her absence "will truly leave a void on matchdays at Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park and at away matches wherever we are playing".

The club added: "Everyone at Arsenal Football Club can't quite believe that you won't be able to give your very special support to our club anymore. You've been one in a million and we'll never forget you, Maria."

