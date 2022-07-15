Jamie Redknapp shares rare photo of son Charley - and he's all grown up The teen is following in his father's sporting footsteps

Jamie Redknapp is a proud father to his three sons, and on Friday he shared his pride in his son Charley as the teen followed in his sporting footsteps.

SEE: Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida are the picture of summer on idyllic day out

The pair had headed off to a golfing tournament, and during their time together, the former footballer shared a snap standing by a board advertising The Open Zone. The pair looked incredibly dapper, with Jamie rocking a bright blue top and shorts, alongside a cap and trainers. Meanwhile, Charley had opted for a white jumper and shorts, matching his father with his headwear and shoes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp teases son during golfing video

"Popped into the @skysportsgolf open zone with the bag man @charleyredknapp @thehomeofgolf," Jamie wrote.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida special update with rarely seen daughter

MORE: Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shares stunning sun-kissed snaps for a very special occasion

On Thursday, Jamie had shared a small clip of Charley partaking in a spot of golf, and it appeared that the teenager had inherited his father's sporting prowess.

Alongside Charley, the League of Their Own star is also a father to sons Beau and baby Raphael, and last month he delighted when he headed off on a small trip with Beau.

The pair headed off to a tournament

The dad-of-three took to his Instagram Stories with a photo of his middle son posing with a bat and helmet in a batting cage, as the pair enjoyed quality time together.

SEE: Frida Redknapp wows in flirty boho dress to watch Rafael Nadal play at The Hurlingham Club

MORE: Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida mark new family milestone - see photos

Captioning the post, he penned: "Nets with Beau. Different season, different sport," with a red love heart.

Both of Jamie's grown-up sons have shared their love of sports, although neither has appeared to follow the star into the footballing world.

Jamie and Charley are keen golfers

The two youngsters have instead opted for rugby, and Jamie and ex-wife Louise Redknapp have often taken to their social media pages to highlight the pair's sporting achievements.

READ: Jamie Redknapp pens heartfelt message to dad Harry Redknapp

MORE: Jamie Redknapp's youngest son is so 'cheeky' in new photo

Jamie's youngest son Raphael hasn't yet started taking to the sports field, but we're sure as the tot grows up he'll follow his father and older brothers!

Although Jamie shares his eldest sons with Louise, he shares baby Raphael with new wife Frida. The model was already a mum to four other children before forming a relationship with Jamie, meaning that the couple share seven children in their blended family.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.