Jamie Redknapp wife Frida special update with rarely seen daughter The model looks incredible

Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida took to social media on Wednesday with a stunning update alongside her beautiful daughter.

Frida, who has chosen to keep her daughter's name out of the public eye, shared the spectacular video of the mother-daughter duo together on holiday.

WATCH: Frida Redknapp shares video of rarely seen daughter

Captioning the post, she penned: "Mummy and daughter time," with a red love heart emoji.

In the clip, the pair looked happier than ever as they enjoyed the picturesque setting over a candle-lit glass of wine, snuggled in blankets.

The duo looked fabulous

Whilst Frida doesn't often share updates alongside her brunette beauty, from her Instagram feed it is clear the duo are no stranger to a joint workout.

In March Frida shared a fabulous photo alongside her daughter after a gruelling boxing workout.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Great [boxing] session with my girl."

The pair donned matching jackets

The pair looked incredible as they stood in the reception area of JAB boxing gym with her arms around her daughter as they smiled for the camera, post-workout.

Both were dressed in sports bras and leggings and donned the same high-ponytail hairstyle.

Husband Jamie was quick to show his approval, posting a boxing glove and a thumbs up emoji in the comments section. And Frida's followers were just as impressed. "Body envy… I have just two children. What is your secret?!" one wrote, while a second remarked: "U look incredible."

Jamie and Frida's most recent addition is son Raphael who was born last year

A third said, "Such beautiful ladies!" and a fourth noted: "Looking in great shape girls!!"

Jamie and Frida have a total of seven children in their blended family. They welcomed baby Raphael in November 2021 after getting married the previous month at Chelsea Registry Office in West London.

The couple also have six children between them from their former marriages, making them a family-of-nine.

