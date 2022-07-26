Reese Witherspoon hits the red carpet while paying sweet tribute The Hello Sunshine founder is soaring

Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to turning a few heads with some stellar fashion statements, and opted for a touch of glamor for her most recent outing.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon opens up about the power of positivity for her children

The actress took to the red carpet for the premiere of Hello Sunshine's latest production, Surface, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon fails to keep up in hysterical home workout video

Reese joined Gugu for the premiere event and looked incredible in a Schiaparelli white mini dress with gold sequined accents throughout.

It featured a sleeveless fit and chains dangling on the gold accents that gave her a bit of shine on the carpet, showcasing her toned legs and trim physique.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's fans question the star over latest film collaboration

She shared a video of herself getting ready for the event on social media, writing: "Off to celebrate @HelloSunshine's new show, Surface (right after I finish binge-watching it)."

Reese also wrote about her love for Gugu, who she'd worked with previously on The Morning Show, and praised her in a sweet tribute, penning: "I love working with @GuguMbatharawon @TheMorningShow, and now, I can't wait for you to see her in Surface!

Reese praised Gugu while attending the Surface premiere

"This show is such a thriller, and she and @OJacksonCohen are magnetic."

Fans quickly began inundating her with compliments upon seeing her look, with one writing: "Talented gal & effortlessly chic."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon celebrates Legally Blonde's 21st anniversary with sensational throwbacks

MORE: Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are 'friendship goals' in stunning new photos

Another said: "Killing the social media game too," a third added: "Omggg, this dress is just stunning!!!" while a friend of hers commented: "One of my fave looks you've ever had CAN'T wait to see this!!!!!"

The show's synopsis reads: "Set in high-end San Francisco, 'Surface' stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.

The psychological thriller drops on 29 July

"As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived.

"Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn't know your own secrets?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.