Simon Cowell praises AGT contestant in heartfelt tribute The America's Got Talent judge was seriously impressed

We're loving the latest season of America's Got Talent and it appears that judge Simon Cowell already has his eye on one particular contestant.

INSIDE: AGT judge Simon Cowell's $45million property portfolio will blow your mind

On Tuesday's episode, one of the contestants who took to the stage was 18-year-old Ava Swiss, who emotionally revealed that she survived the Oxford High School shooting, in which four people tragically lost their lives. The teenager then performed an incredible rendition of Remember and shared that the song helped her to find the good despite the hard times.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Find out what Simon Cowell has done to his teeth

Following her audition, she received unanimous praise from the judges, with Simon saying it was an audition he'd "never forget".

MORE: Simon Cowell is snapped up by new talent agency after taking time off

MORE: AGT judges left split over latest haunting audition

But it turns out he had much more praise for Ava, as he later took to his Instagram page to share a black-and-white clip of her performing.

In a heartfelt caption, he penned: "I have so much respect for you @avaswissmusic. You are so talented and courageous. A real inspiration."

Simon was blown away by the audition

Fans agreed, as one said: "Her talent is something that I had never seen before," and a second enthused: "WE LOVE YOU AVA!"

READ: Simon Cowell expresses heartache after X Factor star Tom Mann's fiancée dies on wedding day

MORE: Simon Cowell confronted with AGT audition that divides audience and judges

Followers also posted strings of green and blue heart emojis in the comments.

One of last year's talents was the singer Nightbirde, who emotionally confessed that she had cancer, an illness that would sadly take her life.

Simon is back for another season of America's Got Talent

Earlier this month, the father-of-two rewatched Nightbirde's audition, who got his golden buzzer, for the first time since her death and couldn't help but cry alongside co-star Terry Crews.

SEE: Simon Cowell steps out with fiancée Lauren Silverman for date night ahead of busy week

READ: David Walliams drops huge hint about Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman's wedding

"You know, this is difficult. I haven't been able to watch this since she passed," he told Terry as they began to watch the star, whose name was Jane, sing her original song titled It's Okay, which talks about her cancer battle.

"What was so special about Jane in my opinion was that she was always optimistic, but of course, she recently passed away, which makes this tough. All she ever kept talking about was the music," Simon continued to say whilst watching the clip.

Read more HELLO! US stories here!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.