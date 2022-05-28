David Walliams drops huge hint about Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman's wedding The BGT judge confirmed his engagement in January

Simon Cowell has remained tight-lipped about his wedding to Lauren Silverman ever since they confirmed their engagement in January.

READ: Simon Cowell shares major wedding update as he prepares to marry Lauren Silverman

Multiple reports have suggested that the couple are set to tie the knot in London next month, however, according to Simon, this is untrue as he and Lauren "haven't put a date on" their nuptials.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What has Simon Cowell done to his teeth?

When the wedding does take place, it is bound to be a very "glitzy" affair according to Simon's friend and BGT co-star David Walliams.

David shared his thoughts on the couple's big day in a new interview, admitting that it is not Simon's "style" to have a small wedding and he expects it to be a huge celebration.

READ: Why key members of Simon Cowell's family will miss wedding to Lauren Silverman

MORE: Simon Cowell's engagement ring for Lauren Silverman is a total show-stopper

"I don't think it would be in Simon's style to do a small wedding, as his 50th was a big do and I think if I was Lauren, I would want to have a big dress and glitzy, exciting party," he told The Sun.

Lauren and Simon have yet to set a date

"I'd be surprised if they just ran away to Gretna Green with two other people," David added.

Quizzed on a wedding date, the children's book author admitted that he was in the dark like everyone else. "I genuinely don't know the date of the wedding.

"I certainly haven't received an invite and I think people have read that as I'm not invited, but I don't think anyone is yet. I think only they know when and where it is going to be."

The couple share son Eric

Earlier this month, Simon revealed that he and his future wife have yet to set a wedding date, telling ET Canada: "I keep reading that I am going to get married next week, next month. It's news to me! We haven't put a date on it."

Simon further shared that the ongoing speculation has even sparked concern amongst the couple's friends, who fear they have been left off the guest list.

The music mogul confirmed that people have been calling and asking why they're not invited to the wedding, to which he responds: "Because we haven't planned it yet!"

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.