Strictly Come Dancing keen to sign up Gino D'Acampo for 2022 series – report

The excitement for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is starting to build! Now that the professional dancers and the judges have been confirmed for the 20th series, the rumour mill is in overdrive and many big names are beginning to emerge as potential participants.

One name that has been thrown into the mix is presenter, chef and TV personality Gino D'Acampo, and we would love to see him take part!

The Sun previously reported that BBC bosses are "keen" to sign up the Italian celebrity due to his charisma, charm and undeniable popularity with the public.

There's not yet been a comment from Gino as to whether he would take part this year, but, perhaps unsurprisingly, he's been asked before and spoke out in 2019 whether he would be up for joining the Strictly family.

Would you like to see Gino take part?

"Strictly have asked me," the told Daily Star in 2019, adding: "But that show would require a lot of time and training. Who has got time for that? Not me, not at the moment." Maybe 2022 is your year, Gino!

The official line-up for Strictly Come Dancing is usually announced in August time ready for a September start. In the summer, the professionals start their training, before welcoming a group of famous faces to the fold for a number of weeks rehearsal before commencing the series. We cannot wait.

Scarlett previously told HELLO! of her desire to take part in Strictly

There have been a number of other big names rumoured to be taking part this year including Louis Theroux, Adam Thomas and Scarlett Moffatt.

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett even spoke to HELLO! about her desire to join the Latin and ballroom competition. "Strictly would be awesome," she told us.

"I would absolutely love that. I haven't danced for maybe 15 years so I don't know if that means I have a bit of an advantage, but I would love it. If not, just for the glitz and glamour of it all. I absolutely love all the outfits. I always watch it and I just think they look like they're having such a good time."

