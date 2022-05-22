This Morning chef Gino D'Acampo has shared a sweet photo of himself giving his eight-year-old daughter Mia a kiss on the lips – and warned any "haters" to "get over it".

The TV cook posted two photos on his Instagram page, the first one showing himself and Mia having a little peck on the lips and the second snap of them laughing together.

WATCH: Gino welcomes a new family member!

In anticipation of receiving negative comments about his and Mia's kiss, Gino wrote: "To all the haters out there……yes I still kiss my Principessa on the lips, get over it and get a life… GDx."

Gino and Mia's sweet kiss

Gino was supported by his many followers, with TV presenter Fearne Cotton posting three heart eye emojis and the star's own son adding two heart emojis too.

One fan told Gino: "My dad's 72 and I’m 41 and I kiss him on the lips too because he’s my dad."

Another said: "Anyone who says it's wrong to kiss your child on the lips says more about them. Beautiful picture & a beautiful family," while one follower asked: "Blooming Nora, please tell me this is a joke? My son is 20 and I still kiss and cuddle him!"

Gina laughs with his daughter

Gino is married to his wife Jessica, with whom he shares Mia, and sons Luciano, 19, and 17-year-old Rocco. Luciano has already followed his father into the professional kitchen – and it seems Rocco will follow suit.

The family also have a puppy named Snoop who often makes an appearance on his famous dad's social media.

When Gino introduced the new addition to his family at the start of the year, he shared a video of his daughter Mia's sweet reaction. In the video, Mia was blindfolded so that the surprise wasn't spoiled for her, as her father asked if she remembered that she had a "late Christmas present" that was due to arrive.

When she lifted the blindfold, the young girl screamed: "No you didn't! No, you didn't! Oh my god!" She then burst into tears as she embraced the pup as Gino told her the dog's name. "I love him," she exclaimed.

