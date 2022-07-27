Lara Spencer poses with stylish lookalike daughter and son during dream getaway in Greece The GMA star is having the time of her life on vacation

Lara Spencer has been spending the last few days in Greece - and it's safe to say she's loving every minute of it!

The GMA star has been taking her social media followers along on her vacation, sharing regular updates and photos from her travels.

Most recently, the mother-of-two posted a rare family picture featuring her children Katharine and Duff, as well as her husband Richard McVey.

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer and her daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in the water

The group were all dressed up for a night out, and posed in front of a beautiful looking swimming pool at their Santorini resort. Lara wore a stylish orange vest top teamed with wide-legged white trousers and accessorised with gold jewellery. Her lookalike daughter looked just as fashionable wearing a strapless black dress.

The backdrop overlooked the ocean at golden hour. "Appreciating every minute," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a great picture and an absolutely gorgeous family," while another wrote: "That sunset is the perfect background." A third added: "What a gorgeous picture."

Lara Spencer's having an amazing time on holiday

Lara is making the most of her time in Greece and has been travelling around the islands. She was in Mykonos over the weekend and even bumped into her GMA co-star Amy Robach.

The family vacation is extra special for Lara as she's been able to spend some quality time with Duff - who moved out of the family home last summer to attend college.

The TV star shares her kids with ex-husband David Haffenreffer. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier in the year, the 53-year-old opened up about how grateful she was that Katharine was still at home - for now.

Lara and her husband Richard McVey in Greece

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to University, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

Lara also revealed to HELLO! that while the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult there was a glimmer of light - and that was spending more time with her children.

The GMA star has been sharing lots of photos from her vacation

"The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," she said.

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

