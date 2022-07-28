Amanda Seyfried makes bold decision about her family The actress just got nominated for an Emmy!

Amanda Seyfried is usually quite private when it comes to her life, but the Mamma Mia star was one of the latest guests on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Her presence comes just after Amanda received her first-ever Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

However, the star takes to the hot seat to discuss that she does not want any more children and is content with two. The Mean Girls star shares two kids with husband Thomas Sadoski and is the doting mother to five-year-old Nina and one-year-old Thomas.

WATCH: Amanda Seyfried says she no longer wants to lay any eggs

Amanda and Stephen discuss the star’s role in The Dropout and he asked her: "What would you attempt to do if you knew you could not fail?"

The actress related the question back to her love for animals explaining that it would be useful if she could communicate with them in English or have the power to fly.

She went on to explain that she deeply understands her chickens regardless of the language barrier and tells the live audience that they are not laying right now due to the hot weather.

Stephen the exclaimed: "I'm not laying right now," to which Amanda responded: "No, me either, I'm never laying again."

This then brought Stephen back to a conversation the pair had the last time Amanda featured on the show in 2021, that Stephen was to remind Amanda not to have another baby due to her sleep deprivation after just giving birth to Thomas.

And so a year later he said: "This is your reminder," to which she shares her gratitude for his amazing memory.

The star was recently spotted filming in New York

They end the interview in bursts of laughter as Stephen father-of-three said it's "absolutely fantastic," to which Amanada replied, "for you!"

The actress appears to be content with her two young children and animal companions, but she is also hard at work on The Crowded Room, an Apple Anthology Series in which she is co-starring with Tom Holland.

