Amanda Seyfried took the plunge with a poolside picture her fans went wild for. The Dropout star posed up a storm for Vanity Fair and shared one of her favorite images on Instagram too.

Amanda looked to be having the time of her life as she shook water off her gold, tasseled mini-dress by the side of a plush swimming pool.

The water droplets fell from her body as Amanda naturally giggled for the camera.

Amanda was part of a photoshoot for the fashion magazine as they celebrated the actors behind the year’s "most indelible TV characters".

She captioned the post she shared: "New @vanityfair portfolio," and added a splash emoji.

Fans commented: "I love that you are happy. May happiness and peace always be with you in your life," and, "Right now it's your world and we're just livin' in it".

Amanda put on a dazzling display for the Vanity Fair shoot

Others tried to work out if the location was the estate from The Godfather movie, while others thought it was from the American teen drama, The O.C.

Amanda is flying high with her career currently and has astounded fans with her jaw-dropping performance as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout mini series.

When she's not working, she's a mom to her two children, Nina, five, and Thomas, one, who she shares with her husband, Thomas Sadoski.

Amanda and her husband Thomas live on a farm in the Catskills

They live on an expansive farm in the Catskills area of New York – full of chickens, horses, and goats galore.

Amanda and Thomas married in 2017, and had a small and very private wedding while the Mamma Mia actress was nine months pregnant with their first child.

While Amanda is certainly nowhere near retiring from Hollywood life, she has previously admitted that her home in the Catskills gives her the perfect space to briefly do so whenever she needs to.

