A look back at Bobbie Thomas' heartbreaking past following bittersweet anniversary of her work return The star has received ongoing support from fans

To longtime fans and viewers of the Today Show, Bobbie Thomas is no stranger, having been the show's Style Editor for over fifteen years.

Some may also know the star had to step away from her role in 2021, after her husband, Michael Marion, tragically died aged 44 after a bacterial infection led to organ failure.

Bobbie was welcomed back with open arms by none other than Hoda Kotb, and this past June marked a year since the television personality spoke out for the first time on the show about the tragic death, and raising her 7-year-old, Miles.

Upon returning to Today, her very first instinct was to pay a heartfelt tribute to Hoda and the rest of the NBC family, saying: "I couldn't wait to embrace @hodakotb last week after this past year."

Looking back on her difficult year, she expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her, writing: "I'm also in awe of the kindness extended from so many. I wish I could hug and thank every single person who took the time to tap and send strength my way."

She further opened up to Hoda and co-star Jenna Bush Hager during her first on-air appearance to talk about her late husband, of whom she said: "I've never been more in love with him, more in love now," promptly bringing her TV colleague to tears.

Bobbie's endurance was palpable throughout the difficult conversation

During the heart-wrenching conversation, she looked back on her untraditional engagement to Michael, revealing that after he proposed, though she told him yes, she asked him for thirty days to process the proposal.

The mom-of-one recalled Michael being unfazed by her request, and said: "He was just so positive and optimistic and he carried that through the hardest challenges that no one should have to go through."

The host is undoubtedly like family among all the Today stars

Bobbie has always been transparent about life's ups and downs, and following her 2013 nuptials, she shared the deeply personal journey as she struggled to get pregnant, and four years later, she did the same when Michael suffered from a stroke.

Fans of Today and Bobbie have been with her through every step of the way, and when she first broke her silence about Michael's death, they inundated her with comments such as: "You are so eloquent… You are going to come through this and with time the memories that now bring tears, heartache and sadness will eventually make you smile, " and: "You give me hope."

