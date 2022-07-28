Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph's milestone birthday - how did she celebrate?

Maya Rudolph hit a major milestone this week as 27 July commemorated her 50th birthday. The American comedian is not one to keep fans updated on social media, rarely posting, so we can assume she spent the big day out of the spotlight.

The Bridesmaids actress has likewise been discreet about her relationship. Even though she has been dating filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson since 2001, Maya has kept her relationship with him a secret for many years.

Over the past 20 years, they have built a family together. Maya and her longtime partner are parents to Minnie, eight, Jack, 10, Lucille, 12, and Pearl, 16.

However, some think it is a unique arrangement that Maya refers to Paul as her "husband" even though they aren't legally wed.

The couple of two decades is quite quiet, and Maya rarely speaks up about their relationship.

In an interview with The New York Times, she said that when they had children, she stopped referring to Paul as her "boyfriend" and started using the word "husband." She said: “People know what that means. It means he’s the father of my child and I live with him and we are a couple and we are not going anywhere.”

Maya is famously known for her role in Bridesmaids (2001) alongside Kristen Wiig

Maya ruled Saturday Night Live from 2000 to 2007 and has made several cameos on the long-running sketch comedy series in the ensuing years with Paul by her side. She won an Emmy in 2021 for her guest performances on SNL as both a host and for her portrayal of now-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Despite avoiding the news, The Good Place star gained notoriety after a footage of the actress from Hot Ones went viral on social media. It was discovered that the clip actually comes from Loot, her most recent TV project.

On the talk show Hot Ones, famous people answer questions while chowing down on increasingly hot wings. She can be seen in the video straining with the spice and pleading with Sean Evans, the show's host: “I need you to do me a favour. I need you to shut the [expletive] up.”

In the Apple TV+ series, Maya plays Molly Novak, a lady whose wealthy tech husband, played by Adam Scott, publicly cheats on her.

