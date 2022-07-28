George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth make surprise appearance in vacation photo with Brooke Shields The GMA star and Go Ask Ali podcaster are currently spending time apart

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth recently enjoyed a holiday in Paris together, but they weren't alone on their travels!

This week, their good friend Brooke Shields took to Instagram to reveal that they had met up while she too was in the French capital as part of her European getaway.

Brooke shared a reel of photos in various cities she visited during her trip, including a fun selfie with Ali and George in Paris.

The families are great friends and Brooke has featured on several occasions on Ali's popular podcast, Go Ask Ali.

Now that Ali and George are back in the US, the couple have been spending time apart while Ali works on a secret project in LA.

Ali hasn't given any more details of her project so far but no doubt will in the near future!

Ali and George joined Brooke Shields on her travels

She hasn't sat still for long this year and as well as travelling to Paris, she recently spent time in Montauk on a vacation with George.

It's been a busy time for Ali, who released her latest book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, earlier in the year.

The book has received rave reviews and was even ranked in the tenth spot on the New York Times' reading list. Her book was described as "tales of desperation and a little inspiration".

Ali and George have been married since 2001

Ali's Well That Ends Well offers the star's thoughts and experiences on the coronavirus pandemic, with the blurb reading: "Like many, Ali Wentworth spent the pandemic seesawing between highs, lows, and baking an unnecessary amount of chocolate cake.

"Between binging every TV show in existence to conquering TikTok to becoming a (semi) empty-nester, Ali experienced her share of turmoil (including an early case of Covid), but she also grew a little, learned a lot, and found comfort in some unexpected people and places."

When she isn't busy working, Ali enjoys nothing more than spending time at home in New York City with her husband and children.

The couple share daughters Harper and Elliott - who flew the nest last year to attend university.

At the time, Ali admitted that she was devastated, and shared an emotional looking photo of herself eating a burger on the way back from dropping her firstborn off in her dorms.

