Amanda Seyfried opens up about farm life and her mental health The actress can’t live without her furry friends

Fresh off her first Emmy nomination, Amanda Seyfried stars on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her family, role in The Dropout and her furry friends.

For the first time since 2021, the actress makes an appearance on the programme and admits that she genuinely alternates between living in upstate New York on her farm or the centre of opulent New York City.

“It's the dream. It’s how I stay healthy emotionally, mentally healthy,” she said.

WATCH: Amanda Seyfried's husband Thomas Sadoski entertained their baby son while watching the latest football match

The celebrity enjoys being surrounded by many animals, but she has a horse that requires a lot of maintenance and frequent trips to the vet.

She also has a tortoise theme-park, but the creature fled and has been missing ever since. The Mamma Star raises her nearly two-year-old son, who likes to imitate Amanda when she calls for Franklin, her tortoise.

We can only presume that her children take pleasure in the absurdity of farm life. The Mean Girls actress is a devoted mother to Thomas, two, and Nina, five, who she shares with her husband Thomas Sadoski.

But in another video, the pair discussed that Amanda previously told Stephen to remind her not to have a third child after her sleep deprivation following Thomas’ birth.

The two laughed as Amanda’s decision of only wanting two children has remained the same.

Amanda left quite an impression with her role as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

Stephen also congratulated her on her latest award nomination. Amanda received a nod for her first-ever Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or film for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes, in The Dropout.

Despite spending more time in New York City to shoot her most recent production, The Crowded Room, a part of the Apple Anthology Series, in which she co-stars alongside Tom Holland, the actress seems to be happy with her unusual farm-life arrangement.

