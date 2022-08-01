Loose Women's Ruth Langsford discusses potential health concern after dad's death

Ruth Langsford was once again forced to reflect on her late father, who passed away in 2012 from complications caused by dementia.

On Monday's Loose Women, the presenter and her co-hosts discussed a new study which suggests you may be able to tell if someone is going to get Alzheimer's in the future.

However, knowing the diagnosis has left Ruth divided. "A new study has revealed that scientists have discovered a marker in your blood that could reveal a future Alzheimer's diagnosis. The question is, 'Would you want to know?'" she told viewers.

Turning her attention towards the panel, the 62-year-old asked: "They say it's highly likely you will develop Alzheimer's in 15/20 years, would you want to know that?"

Her co-star Jane Moore replied: "I think if they said you can know early enough and they can give you a pill and stop it but if they can't do anything about it then I wouldn't want to know."

Ruth lost her father in 2012

In agreement, Ruth added: "I think like you, Jane, because I know a lot about it because of my dad, I know what's to come. So, if they could say yes it's looking highly likely so if we start doing this now then we can stop you from getting Alzheimer's but if no, then..."

She continued: "I just think I would worry because I know what happened with my dad, everyone's journey is slightly different but having seen my dad I would then be worried for the next however many years.

"They say I'm probably likely to get it but at least it would give you and your family and friends more like a heads up when your behaviour starts to change. Obviously, with my dad, we didn't, so maybe that would help families."

