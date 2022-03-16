Ruth Langsford just rocked a pair of skinny jeans and stilettos – and wow The loose woman has been married to presenter Eamonn Holmes since 2010

Ruth Langsford looked incredible on Tuesday when she wowed audiences in figure-hugging skinny jeans and fabulous stilettos before appearing on QVC.

The 61-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to showcase the gorgeous look. She paired the navy blue jeans with a matching striped navy blue blouse and some sultry silver stilettos. She completed the look with some classic gold hoops.

The presenter was beaming on her story and confidently twirled around ahead of hosting the show.

Ruth also gave fans an insight into how she prepares for her shopping channel appearances by posting clips from her incredibly organised folder showing cut-out photos of her and her colleagues in different outfits with detailed annotations surrounding the chosen looks.

In the next story, Ruth swapped her sexy stilettos for some closed-toe brown shoes.

Ruth reveals a behind the scenes look at QVC appearances

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Prepping my shows for tonight. On at the earlier time 6.00 - 8.00 pm with @officialjackiekabler Hope you can join us for more fashion and fun! #qvcuk#ruthlangsfordfashion #thursday….or #tuesday!!!!"

Fans were very impressed with Ruth's organisational skills and flocked to comment on the sneak peek. One posted: "You are SO organised, you'd have made a great teacher!" Another wrote: "Looking forward to this beautiful show tonight thank you, thank you Ruth."

Ruth sporting the purple jumper which had fans divided

While fans usually love Ruth's looks, she left some followers divided earlier on Tuesday morning, when she wore a plain lilac jumper with some cropped black trousers and pointed black heels to appear on Loose Women.

One outspoken fan wrote: "Ruth you are such a stunning and lovely lady, so please no more old-fashioned trousers.... not on you, you're far too trendy," while another replied: "Sorry Ruth, boring and old fashioned."

Other fans jumped to defend the star though, with one writing: "Love the jumper, the colour is gorgeous." Another commented: "Looking fab."

