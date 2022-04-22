Ruth Langsford's secret to staying fit and it's only £16

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford is no stranger to a healthy lifestyle, and on Friday she updated her fans with an important message on how to stay healthy.

Writing alongside a gorgeous lift selfie taken during a day of meetings, the 62-year-old wrote: "Back again. A day of design meetings and I love it. Stay hydrated," and she placed an arrow pointing towards the large pink water bottle.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford's beauty transformation

The bottle in question is made by the brand BuildLife and has a variation of motivational quotes to encourage you to keep drinking throughout the day.

They read: "7am: Good morning! 9am: You've got it, 11am: Remember your goal, 1pm: That's it! 3pm: Keep drinking, 5pm: No excuses, 7pm: A little bit more, 9pm: Well done!"

Whilst the exact match for Ruth's healthiest accessory is currently unavailable, you can get a very similar version by the same brand for £15.96.

The QVC host looked as fabulous as ever whilst holding the water bottle, wearing a beige blazer with rolled-up sleeves over a navy blue slogan T-shirt. She was also carrying a stylish brown leather bag.

BuildLife Water Bottle, £15.96/ $20.60, Amazon

On Tuesday, Ruth delighted her fans on Instagram with an update from her Easter holiday to Athens with husband Eamonn Holmes.

The celebrity pair looked happier than ever in a sunkissed selfie. Captioning the post, the mother-of-one penned: "I love an ancient relic…..the Acropolis was amazing too!! Little Easter break in Athens with my beloved #holiday #break #husband #athens #greece @eamonnholmes."

Ruth and Eamonn enjoyed a sunny trip abroad for their Easter holiday

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the hilarious update. Saira Khan wrote: "Love you both." Meanwhile, Denise Welch simply responded with five laughing emojis.

Loose Women star Jane Moore replied: "Have fun xx."

One fan penned: "Aww, lovely to see Ruth! Hope you and Eamonn are having a lovely time together!"

A second commented: "So nice to see you both enjoy a lovely break together, you both deserve it."

Another replied: "Love Greece, hope you both had a fabulous time and nice to see you both together xx."

