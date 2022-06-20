Fans rush to support Ruth Langsford as she reveals grief for late father The Loose Women host shared a heartbreaking post

TV presenter Ruth Langsford has shared an emotional Instagram post with fans as she spent Father's Day with her mother and her sweet dog Maggie.

Ruth's father sadly passed away in 2012 from complications caused by dementia and was cared for by her mother for the last 13 years of his life.

As Ruth and her mum marked Father's Day on Sunday, the Loose Women host posted: "Missing my darling Dad today but SO lucky to still have my gorgeous Mum. Maggie loves her as much as I do #mum #family #love."

We really feel for Ruth, and so did her many social media followers, many of whom could relate to her grief.

One told the star: "Thinking of all our Dads in heaven today… your Mum looks wonderful Ruth… enjoy your time with her." Another wrote: "Treasure every moment with her Ruth xx lost my mum 2 years ago, could never imagine how much l miss her xx."

A third said: "Your Mum must be missing your Dad today. Happy memories can never be taken."

Ruth also shared a photo from her childhood of her dad relaxing on a sunlounger while she pottered in the camper van.

She wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to all you wonderful Dads out there. Miss mine enormously. This is him in 1965 taking a little rest while I wash up in the back of the Bedford van that he converted into a camper for our holidays! Happy days."

Back in February, Ruth shared the heartbreaking regret she has about her late father's passing while on Loose Women. The broadcaster revealed that she wishes she had spoken to her father about what kind of funeral he wanted before he died.

Ruth said: "I wish that I'd talked to my… I have talked to my mum because of this, but we didn't talk to my dad about what kind of funeral he wanted. I had no idea, none of us had any idea when he died. Did he want to be buried, cremated? We didn't know, so we kind of guessed."

Addressing her fellow panellists, she said: "Actually I wish, like you said it's very British that we don't discuss death, it's not the done thing, but I wish we had asked him."

Ruth previously opened up about her dad's dementia on the ITV lunchtime show back in 2017.

In an emotional interview Ruth revealed: "I was grieving and losing my dad, but my mum was losing the love of her life, the man she married and had children with. They had years and years of memories. You don't often hear people talking about that side of it."

