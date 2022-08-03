This Morning's Holly Willoughby reveals plans for incredible garden transformation at £3m home The TV star will soon be celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary

Holly Willoughby is making the most of her summer break by enjoying sun-soaked getaways with her family and making home renovations.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the This Morning host joked that she is planning to make some minor adjustments to her garden at her £3m home, based in west London.

She shared a viral video of two dogs peeking through the wooden fence, through holes perfect for their faces – something that Holly said would be perfect for the family pooch, Bailey.

"Definitely making this for Bailey… morning [heart emoji]," she joked, later adding another video showing a giggling dog meme.

In June, it was revealed that Holly's house was set to get even bigger and better with building on a first-floor extension soon to get underway.

Holly shared this viral clip on Instagram

The 41-year-old and her husband Dan Baldwin share their £3million London home with their three children - Harry, Belle and Chester - along with their pet dog Bailey and cat Bluebell. The family has owned the six-bedroom home since 2011 and carried out extensive renovation work over the past decade.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, both Holly and Dan are set to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. The TV star recently reflected on her "special" wedding day for the July edition of her women's lifestyle website, Wylde Moon, as she discussed the joy of being able to have a wedding without any pandemic restrictions.

Holly lives in west London

Taking to Wylde Moon's Instagram page, Holly said: "This month we're really celebrating the fact that finally, after all these years, everyone can get back together and party and celebrate weddings, christenings, all those wonderful things that we do over the summer that just brings family and friends together – and we can do it as we've always done it. Tradition is on without any restrictions."

Reflecting on her own wedding day, Holly continued: "Always around this time of year it gets me thinking about those times in my life, my own wedding day when I married Dan back in August 2007.

"It feels like a very long time ago, we've been married 15 years this year, so it feels really special, but those memories are still as fresh as they were on the day."

