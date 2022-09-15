Goldie Hawn's beautiful beach vacation with Kurt Russell relived The Overboard stars have been together for 39 years

Goldie Hawn displayed her incredible figure over the summer while soaking up the sun in Greece with her longtime partner Kurt Russell.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's grandson turns 15 - and he looks just like Kate Hudson's son

The 76-year-old looked sensational in a low-cut black swimsuit that showcased her trim physique, adding a necklace and some designer shades to shield her eyes from the blazing sun. Goldie wore her blonde hair in a low ponytail with a bright green scrunchie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn dances in the sea during Greek vacation

Goldie and Kurt appeared to be enjoying the sun and even ventured out to sea on a boat, with Kurt happily playing the role of captain as seen in photos obtained by MailOnline.

The couple have been together since Valentine's Day 1983 and celebrated 39 years together in February. They share son Wyatt Russell, 35, and both have children from previous relationships.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt gears up for major change

MORE: Goldie Hawn supported by granddaughters as she shares touching news

Goldie is also mom to Oliver and Kate Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt shares Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Goldie and Kurt are one of Hollywood's favorite couples

The celebrity couple are also doting grandparents to seven grandchildren, who keep them on their toes. Goldie previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness."

MORE: Oliver Hudson sparks envy among fans with surprising glimpse inside family home

Goldie and Kurt are often quizzed about why they have decided against marriage, with the actress explaining the reason during an interview on Loose Women in 2015.

They have been together since the 80s

Talking to the panel on the ITV daytime show, Goldie explained: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

Read more HELLO! US stories here