Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio turns nine! Proud dad Oliver Hudson shares rare photo The Hollywood star has a very famous family!

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio had reason to celebrate this week as she marked her ninth birthday.

The little girl's proud dad Oliver Hudson took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of the pair of them wearing matching United States flag print outfits.

Rio looked so grown up as she stood alongside her dad, who was all smiles in the celebratory snapshot.

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren!

In the caption, Oliver wrote: "My ladybug lemon turned 9 today! My partner in fun! She’s fearless and is confident in who she is.. can’t really ask for much more! But when the boys start coming around she won’t like me anymore.."

Goldie was one of the first to comment on the picture, writing: "Hahahaha ! What a picture! Say everything."

Other fans wished Rio many happy returns, while others were divided over who she looked most alike - with both Goldie and her mother, Erinn Bartlett, being the top contenders.

Goldie Hawn's granddaghter Rio with dad Oliver Hudson

"She looks so much like Goldie," one wrote, while another remarked: "Genes are amazing, mini Goldie." Another wrote: "She looks just like her mommy," while another added: "Mommy's twin."

Oliver shares Rio and sons Bohdi and Wilder, with wife Erinn, who he works alongside on his popular podcast, Unconsciously Coupled. Rio made her debut on the show last month, and her proud dad shared a behind-the-scenes photo of them chatting through microphones while at home in bed.

Along with Oliver's children, Goldie is also grandmother to Ryder, Bingham and Rio - Kate Hudson's kids, and Buddy - who is the youngest grandchild and son of Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner.

Goldie Hawn with her children and grandchildren

Oliver recently opened up about what kind of grandparents Goldie and her long-term partner Kurt Russell were while talking to US Weekly.

He gushed: "My parents are amazing grandparents. We're a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. They're amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents."

The Hollywood star with partner Kurt Russell

The award-winning actress also previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

