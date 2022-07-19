Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law shares heartfelt message to famous family

Goldie Hawn and her family are incredibly close and enjoy nothing more than spending time together.

However, since they are all busy, they don't often get to be hang out as much as they would like.

Goldie's son Wyatt Russell is married to actress Meredith Hager, who recently shared a heartfelt message to sister-in-law Kate Hudson on social media.

Meredith had posted a throwback post from her bachelorette party on Instagram, and Kate was one of the first to comment on it.

She wrote: "We got shots!" alongside a series of crying with laughter emojis, in relation to Meredith telling her friends that as she sipped wine in one of the videos. Wyatt's wife was quick to respond to Kate, writing: "I miss you so much let’s go to haunted Airbnb together."

Meredith and Wyatt are busy not only with their work, but looking after their young son Buddy, who they welcomed at the end of 2020.

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith Hager shared a heartfelt message to sister-in-law Kate Hudson

Wyatt spoke about his parents to Entertainment Weekly shortly after the arrival of his son, Buddy: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

While not much is known about Buddy, Meredith gave a rare insight into her and Wyatt's sleepless nights back in May. In a heartfelt tribute, the actress wrote alongside a photo of Wyatt: "This random male actor I don't know at all is absolutely genius in Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu. Watch it."

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are incredibly close to Meredith

She continued: "I'm more proud of him for more important things like finally catching on that towel belongs in a hamper immediately following a shower and not the floor. But still proud of his next level gorgeous work!

"Nonetheless. He shot this all while our very not sleep trained son woke him up with a kick in the ribs on the hour every hour consistently."

Meredith with husband Wyatt Russell and mother-in-law Goldie Hawn

Kate, meanwhile, has her hands full with her three children - Ryder, Bingham and Rani - as well as organising an upcoming wedding to her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Goldie's grandchildren are completed by Oliver Hudson's three children - Bohdi, Wilder and Rio, who he shares with wife Erinn Bartlett.

