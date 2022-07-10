Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson stun in swimsuits during seaside family vacation The Hollywood family is on break

Goldie Hawn and her family were able to make the best of a few days away, getting to spend some time together in Italy by the water.

The actress took off with her partner Kurt Russell in tow, alongside her daughter Kate Hudson and her own family, consisting of fiancé Danny Fujikawa and her three kids, Ryder, Bing, and Rani.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around in the sea during Greek holiday

Photographs published by DailyMail showed how they were able to cool off in the Italian sun by taking a dip in the sea.

Kate wore a multi-colored patterned string bikini that showed off her enviable figure while cliff diving, while Goldie opted for a black one-piece on their boat.

The family was seen having fun during their Positano getaway, with the two actresses getting some fun waterside moments in with their kids.

The Cactus Flower star, who rarely posts on social media, did share a short video as she departed from her vacation with Kurt right behind her.

Goldie bid goodbye to her vacation in style

Walking away in a beautiful white dress, she waved goodbye to her Italian trip and wrote: "Saying bye bye from the best vacay isn't easy! Off now to find a miracle to shrink my stomach! Go Italy worth every bite!"

Kate, meanwhile, was able to mark a big celebration while there, that being her young son Bing's 11th birthday.

Sharing a slew of photographs of his over the years, the Almost Famous star highlighted just how much he'd grown and was in just as much disbelief as her followers.

She adoringly penned: "I have 1 million photos of my baby Bing in my phone. All with family and his friends and on this very special day it was hard to choose one!

Kate got to celebrate her son Bing's birthday on their trip

"But what I did realize as I was scrolling through my photos, is that he's the only child that steals my phone and takes selfies and leaves me with the most amazing pictures.

"Sweet Bingo, 11 today. We celebrate your incredible nature. Kind, dedicated, goofy, focused, independent and cozy! I love you with all my heart and more. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BING!!!!"

