Travis Bacon reveals excitement over new project – and it sounds terrifying Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's son takes after his parents

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been household names in Hollywood for decades – so it's not surprising their children, Travis and Sosie, have followed in their footsteps.

Both have already appeared in film and TV projects, and Travis is also a singer in the metal band Contracult. However, on Thursday, he announced a new project that he is excited about, and it sounds scary!

Sharing a photo on Instagram of him and two of his friends – actor and filmmaker Kyle Kouri and artist Dylan Garrett Smith – Travis revealed that the trio will be bringing "dark art" to their fans with a series of "horror shorts".

He captioned the image: "Extremely excited to share SLASHTAG CINEMA, an all new universe of horror shorts, written by, shot by, scored by, and starring me, @kylekouri, and @dylanxvx. First episode drops August 31st."

Fans rushed to share their glee over the news, with one responding: "Can't love this enough!" A second said: "Oh, hell yeah! This is gonna be dope!" A third added: "What? That's awesome! Can't wait!" A fourth said: "Can't wait for the first episode."

Travis is excited for his new 'dark' project

Travis' news comes after he opened up about living with bipolar disorder and shared the ways he manages his mental health.

Posting on Instagram, the musician shared a video of him working out by boxing a punching dummy, which he captioned: "Here is a friendly reminder that living with bipolar disorder often means people may resent [you] for your mental health when it interferes with their life plans.

Travis manages his mental health with exercise

"Finding healthy ways to channel your rage and mania is conducive to your survival and manifesting positivity on this wretched Earth."

He added: "Mine's Muay Thai. What's yours?" Muay Thai is a form of boxing known as the art of eight limbs and it "uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques".

