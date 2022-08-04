Kevin Bacon opens up about rocky first meeting with wife Kyra Sedgwick The Footloose star is now happily married

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been one of the most enduring couples in Hollywood, often delighting fans with glimpses into the more intimate side of their lives.

MORE: Travis Bacon makes rare statement about living with bipolar disorder

However, their first meeting was definitely on the rockier side of things, as the actor explained on the podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified with Anna Faris.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

"I was doing a lot of theater when I first moved to New York," he explained, adding that Kyra was also starting to explore the scene around the same time.

"And amazingly, her mother had clocked this young actor, me, and seen a couple of tanks that I'd been in. And she got her tickets to this play I was in downtown," he added.

MORE: Kevin Bacon has sentimental look back at his career: 'It was a great gift'

After the show, he went on, a 12-year-old Kyra spotted the 19-year-old Kevin at a deli nearby and went up to tell him she liked him in the play.

However, he then added that they didn't actually properly get introduced to each other and fall in love till they were on a film set together many years later.

Kevin and Kyra didn't get off to the strongest of starts

They were both cast in the televised version of the play Lemon Sky and Kevin recalled falling in love with her "almost immediately," citing "this amazing energy" and calling her a "knockout."

But it was not love at first sight for the both of them, as the Footloose star stated: "She wasn't really into it at first, I had to chip away at her.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick stuns in husband Kevin Bacon's new music video

MORE: Kevin Bacon shares never-before-seen home video of life with Kyra Sedgwick in latest heartfelt tribute

While Anna surmised that she hid her feelings from him, Kevin revealed: "At first, she was put off by me. Because I think…at that age, the way that I presented initially was not, I would say, a down to earth, regular dude.

"I was cocky and extremely, at least on the exterior, was very, very confident. I had what she considered to be a very well-defined self-image.

The two are incredibly romantic and don't shy away from expressing their love

He also clarified that he had gotten out of a long relationship before that and wasn't sure of how to approach her at first, calling himself "terrified and bumbling."

However, like movie magic, the two eventually fell in love and married in 1988, and are now parents to daughter Sosie and son Travis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.