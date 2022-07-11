Coleen Nolan is the perfect mother of the groom in stunning electric blue Celebrations were in order!

Coleen Nolan was a vision as she stepped out on Saturday in stunning electric blue for her son Shane Roche's wedding to his girlfriend of six years, Maddie Wahdan.

The mother-of-the-groom shared stunning updates from the spectacular day on her Instagram feed, including a photo of her alongside her beautiful daughter Ciara who appeared to be a bridesmaid at her brother's nuptials.

Captioning the post, the Loose Women star penned: "What can I say… a perfect day and night with family and friends celebrating my gorgeous son @iamshanenolan and now finally my beautiful daughter-in-law @maddiewahdan's wedding day. I laughed and CRIED a lot.. a day I’ll never forget! Love you all."

In the photos, Coleen showed off her perfect mother-of-the-groom ensemble which was all in a vibrant electric blue shade.



Coleen updated her fans with stunning photos from the day

Her stunning gown boasted a low-cut v-shaped neckline, three quarter length sleeves and ulta-elegant ruching on the skirt.

The dress was stylishly cinched in at the waist with an understated sparkly belt that perfectly matched her blue pointed embellished heels.

The star completed her look with a glamorous hat in the same shade of blue as well as a sparkly silver shoulder bag and elegant silver earrings. Coleen also had a white corsage pinned to her dress.

Shane made an appearance alongside his mum on Loose Women in 2017

Friends and fans went wild for the fabulous wedding update. Ruth Langsford commented: "Most beautiful Mother of the Groom. Hope you had waterproof mascara on!!"

Andrea Mclean penned: "Aw congratulations." Ex-Love Islander Amy Hart wrote: "You look amazing xxx."

Fans also couldn't wait to weigh in. One commented: "You look so beautiful @coleen_nolan. Wishing maddie and Shane all the happiness in the world, may all their troubles be little ones."

A second wrote: "Wow @coleen_nolan you look stunning. That colour of blue really suits you. So glad their day went perfectly. Happy memories to cherish xx."

A third said: "@coleen_nolan you look amazing Coleen! Knew you would, congratulations to Shane and Maddie, wishing them all the best for the future. Lots of love."

