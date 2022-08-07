David Beckham serenades daughter Harper and her reaction is so sweet The pair were at a concert!

It's no secret that David Beckham adores spending quality time with his daughter Harper and on Saturday he did just that when he was captured serenading her at a very exciting event.

The former footballer took to his Instagram with a selection of sweet videos as the pair enjoyed watching The Weekend in concert in Miami. In the first clip, dad David started singing along out of time, as Harper turns the camera on him, and they both broke out in hysterics!

David Beckham's daughter Harper scores at goal at Wembley Stadium

Captioning the videos, David wrote: "Embarrassing dad moment, timing was a little off but we got there in the end and I made HarperSeven laugh @theweeknd WOW what a show #Miami. THAT SMILE."

In other clips, the doting dad captured his daughter beaming as she sang away to I Feel it Coming and Take my Breath. He also shared a sweet photo posing alongside Harper and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (known professionally as 'The Weekend') and the pair looked happier than ever.

David shared the update with fans on Instagram

Fans flocked to comment on the sweet evening out. One fan wrote: "She’s so cute and growing up so fast," with a heart-eyes emoji. A second wrote: "The happiness of Harper’s face says it all. Live music = that kind of joy."

A third added: "Wonderful memories your beautiful daughter will never forget!" A fourth replied: "Love your bond with your family."

The sweet update comes just days after little Harper was spotted giving her dad a run for his money as she scored a goal ahead of watching the Lionesses steal the Euros win against Germany last week.

The pair joined fans at Wembley Stadium

In the clip shared to David's Instagram, Harper can be seen rocking vibrant yellow football boots. In the background, her dad can be heard commentating: "Beckham steps up to take the last minute free kick for the lionesses… she shoots, she scores!"

Harper then shared a sweet message for the team. She said: "Let's go girls and bring that cup home," beaming at the camera as she joined her Dad in a warm embrace.

David added: "Hey girls, so I just want to say good luck for the final," David continued. "Thank you for inspiring my daughter and thank you for inspiring the whole country, bring that cup home!" and they did!

