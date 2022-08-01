Power couple David and Victoria Beckham twin for a second time in bold red outfits The loved-up couple share four kids

David and Victoria Beckham donned matching red outfits on Sunday as the pair explored the French Riviera aboard their lavish yacht.

Taking to her Instagram, Victoria shared a sun-drenched snap of the loved-up couple posing on the side of a boat with a stunning sea backdrop.

Opting for red, David donned a smart tomato-hued polo shirt and teal shorts, while fashion mogul Victoria slipped into a glamorous red polka dot maxi dress. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of oversized sunglasses, a white manicure, and a dainty bracelet.

Prepped for the breezy weather, the mum-of-four swept her brunette locks back into a low ponytail.

She captioned her post: "Looks like I inspired @davidbeckham again!!! Matchy matchy x kisses."

David and Victoria twinned in bright red during their getaway

Victoria's fans raced to the comment section to heap praise on the former Spice Girl, with one writing: "Gorgeous pair looking chilled", while a second penned: "Beautiful picture of you both."

Other fans were quick to compliment Victoria on her stylish dress, with one adding: "Gorgeous dress and colour", and a second remarked: "Both look fabulous in red."

The duo enjoyed an adventurous jet ski session

This isn't the first time the much-loved power couple have wowed in matching colours. Last month, the husband-and-wife duo twinned in yellow to mark their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria paid homage to their special occasion by sharing a sweet snap of the couple posing in Venice.

Victoria wore an elegant floor-length yellow maxi dress complete with cut-outs, while David opted for a sunshine yellow T-shirt, white jeans and pair of smart black loafers.

The couple looked glamorous in their sunshine yellow outfits

Posting on her feed, the brunette beauty penned a heartwarming tribute to David which read: "They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!"

The loved-up duo are proud parents to sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old daughter Harper.

