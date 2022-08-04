David Beckham has fans seeing double as he twins with son Romeo in new photo The pair look fabulous!

David Beckham and his son Romeo looked so stylish on Thursday as they posed up a storm together in matching outfits.

Taking to his Instagram feed, Romeo shared the sweet snap beside his dad and the pair looked closer than ever, both wearing the same patterned co-ord, only David's was in black whilst Romeo's was in a light pink shade.

Captioning the post, the 19-year-old penned: "Twinin @davidbeckham [white love heart] @mrkimjones."

Former footballer David left a hilarious comment on his son's sweet post, penning: "Someone's been in my wardrobe," with a red love heart emoji.

David and Romeo looked so stylish

Fans went wild for the sweet update, with one fan writing: " Two legends," on the stylish snap. A second added: " My favourites," with three red love hearts.

A third penned: "Snapped brother," with a flame emoji. A fourth penned: "Cool pic." Other fans flooded the replies with countless love heart and flame emojis.

Fashion mogul mum Victoria Beckham certainly approved of the fabulous matching looks and shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Love u @davidbeckham @romeobeckham, kisses @mrkimjones," in a white swirly font.

Romeo isn't the only family member David likes to twin with as on Monday he was spotted matching Victoria as the couple explored the French Riviera aboard their lavish yacht.

Romeo takes after his Dad playing football for Inter Miami

Taking to her Instagram, the former Spice Girl shared a sun-soaked snap alongside her husband as they posed on the side of a boat with a stunning sea backdrop.

David donned a red polo shirt and teal shorts, whilst the mother-of-four slipped into a glamorous red polka dot maxi dress. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of oversized sunglasses, a white manicure, and a dainty bracelet.

Prepped for the breezy weather, the mum-of-four swept her brunette locks back into a low ponytail.

She captioned her post: "Looks like I inspired @davidbeckham again!!! Matchy matchy x kisses."

