David Beckham provides rare glimpse inside plush private jet alongside daughter Harper

David Beckham is no stranger when it comes to living a life of luxury, and on Tuesday morning the pro footballer treated his fans to a glimpse inside his private jet alongside his daughter Harper.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the dad-of-four shared a snap of his youngest child wrapping her arms around him in a sweet display of affection. Harper appeared to be sitting on her father's lap as the duo travelled in style.

Opting for comfort, the 11-year-old donned a pair of white linen trousers and a sage green hoodie. David, meanwhile, was pictured wearing a crisp navy T-shirt.

The 47-year-old wasn't the only one subjected to an onslaught of adoring cuddles. Clutching a giant pink bunny rabbit, Harper ensured that her soft toy moreover received some much-needed TLC.

11-year-old Harper shares a close bond with her dad

Doting dad David captioned his post: "My pretty lady gives the best hugs #HarperSeven" followed by a lilac heart emoji.

The father-daughter duo share a close bond, and last month, Harper and David enjoyed endless bonding opportunities during their lavish European yachting holiday.

Taking to Instagram, fashion mogul mum, Victoria, shared a sweet snap of Harper and David enjoying a magical sunset together. With the tangerine skies illuminating the ocean, the sea provided the perfect backdrop for a stunning photo opportunity.

Harper and David spent some quality time together

In a joyous caption, Victoria wrote: "Happy summer!!! Kisses from Daddy and Harper Seven," and son Romeo was one of the first to respond, sharing a string of heart emojis.

Another fan posted: "Making memories….great photo Victoria," while a second added: "Happy summer!" and a third commented: "Love a father/daughter moment. Happy holiday memories. Enjoy."

The loved-up couple tried their hand at jet skiing

The adorable snaps come after the Beckhams recently soaked up the sun during their glorious summer holiday yachting around Europe. Joined by sons Romeo and Cruz, and 11-year-old daughter Harper, the famous family explored the Mediterranean aboard a luxurious £1.6million-a-week superyacht.

