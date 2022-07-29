Romeo Beckham is a chip off the old block as he rocks dad's swimming shorts The football star plays for Inter Miami FC

Romeo Beckham has proved he's just like his dad after he was spotted wearing David's bright red swimming shorts during their European getaway.

Taking to her Instagram, fashion mogul mum Victoria documented Romeo's sweet tribute to his father. The 48-year-old shared a photograph of her 19-year-old perched on the edge of a lavish yacht wearing a pair of bold red trunks.

Romeo teamed his swimwear with some stylish black sunglasses, chain necklaces, and a beaded bracelet.

Victoria captioned her snap: "Looking good @romeobeckham (in dad's swim shorts!)"

Romeo soaked up the sun in his dad's shorts

The Beckhams are currently soaking up the sun as they enjoy a lavish summer holiday yachting around Europe. Joined by sons Romeo and Cruz, and 11-year-old daughter Harper, the famous family are living it up on a £1.6million-a-week superyacht.

Most recently, the Beckham clan were spotted letting their hair down in St. Tropez. Enjoying a spot of karaoke, former Spice Girl Victoria put her vocal skills to the test as she performed a thrilling rendition of Stop!

David and Victoria boarded a jet ski

The pop sensation slipped into a stunning black outfit which she teamed with a cropped bolero jacket. Husband David could be heard cheering her on in the background, evidently delighted by her impromptu gig.

Sharing the footage with his Instagram followers, David noted: "Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice @victoriabeckham @spicegirls," followed by a string of black heart emojis.

David's fans went berserk in the comment section, with one writing: "Forever my favourite Spice" while a second penned: "Spice Girls 2023 reunion world tour please."

David and Cruz enjoyed some father-son bonding time

Impressed by her lively performance, another added: "Aww still a great performer" and a fourth remarked: "Best thing I've seen all year."

The family's upbeat holiday snaps come amid growing reports of a distancing between Victoria and Brooklyn's new wife, Nicola Peltz. Relations between the two women are said to have cooled off since the Beckhams part-hosted the young couple's extravagant oceanfront wedding back in April.

New reports suggest that Victoria and David were not invited to join the top table at the duo's starry nuptials. The coveted seats were instead taken up by Nicola's billionaire tycoon father Nelson, her model mother Claudia and their children.

