Victoria Beckham melts hearts with gorgeous photo of husband David and Harper The Beckhams are on a family holiday

The Beckhams are currently off on a family holiday and no doubt making plenty of family memories, and Victoria Beckham shared a sweet one on Saturday.

The fashion mogul took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of her husband, David, and their daughter, Harper, as they enjoyed a sunset together. With the striking colours featured in the image, it could've been hung in an art gallery as David and Harper laid back and smiled into the camera as the sea waves crashed behind them.

In a joyous caption, Victoria wrote: "Happy summer!!! Kisses from Daddy and Harper Seven," and son Romeo was one of the first to respond, sharing a string of heart emojis.

Another fan posted: "Making memories….great photo Victoria," while a second added: "Happy summer!" and a third commented: "Love a father/daughter moment. Happy holiday memories. Enjoy."

Many others were left speechless over the beautiful photo and they flooded the comments with heart emojis.

David and Harper enjoyed the setting sun

Victoria has shared plenty of insights into her family holiday, and she stunned fans earlier in the week as she relaxed in a pair of denim hotpants.

The mum-of-four looked to be the picture of inner peace as she added a pair of sunglasses to her outfit alongside a small glass of vodka tonic.

She appeared to be relishing the time to herself, joking it was her "happy place".

The family are making lots of memories on their trip

In her caption, she explained: "Vodka tonic + my kindle = mummy's happy place," ending the post with two crying with laughter emojis.

Her post united her followers in agreement, with one dubbing the scenario as "heaven" and another added: "It's every mummy's happy place."

A third agreed: "How true," while a fourth posted: "Looks like mummy's reading an interesting book," but although many asked her what she was reading, the fashion mogul remained tight-lipped.

