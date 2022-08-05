Strictly's Janette Manrara dazzles in sunshine yellow dress to celebrate 'truly magical' news The professional dancer looked radiant

Janette Manrara pulled out all the stops as she stepped out to celebrate a milestone achievement on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star treated her fans to a sneak peek of her latest career venture working alongside skincare brand, New Nordic.

In the photo shared to her page, Janette was pictured holding a box of branded collagen shots whilst posing in front of Holland & Barrett.

To celebrate her big achievement, the front door was decorated with a sea of canary yellow balloons echoing the New Nordic brand colours.

In keeping with the sunshine yellow theme, the 38-year-old dancer donned a shirred boho dress flecked with golden stripes. She teamed her vibrant number with a pair of nude strappy heels and a dainty gold necklace.

Janette looked stunning in her bright outfit

Opting for elegance, the brunette beauty styled her chocolate locks into a sleek bob with a side parting.

Full of elation, Janette captioned her post: "Still pinching myself at seeing 'myself' on the big screens at the shop! Truly magical moment! Amazing day meeting and saying hello to everyone at @hollandandbarrett, and sharing my love for @newnordicofficial #CollagenShots! Thanks to everyone that stopped by and checked us out! It was such a beautiful day!"

The star has collaborated with New Nordic

Speaking of her partnership with New Nordic, Janette said: "The whole ethos sits really well with me because I am all about working on yourself from the inside out as well and, it’s all natural.

"I want to put into my body things that are good for me and make me feel good as well as look good."

Her fans inundated the comment section with an abundance of sweet messages, with one writing: "You look gorgeous. So proud of you" whilst a second penned: "Hard work pays off my dancing queen, you look beautiful."

Reacting to her career move, a third fan noted: "Huge well done" and a fourth added: "Your career is definitely going well."

