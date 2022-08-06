Janette Manrara relaxes in garden in incredibly short mini-dress The It Takes Two star has a flawless physique

Janette Manrara is soon to be one busy lady as the new series of Strictly Come Dancing comes closer, so does the new series of It Takes Two.

But before her schedule gets filled up, she took some time to relax in her garden at her stunning London home, and she stunned in an impossibly short mini-dress. As she sunned herself in the August heat, her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec filmed her curled up in a beach chair in the striking outfit that highlighted her incredibly toned legs, honed from years of dancing.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shows off incredibly toned legs in impossibly short mini-dress

The short clip also gave a small tour of the pair's garden, and it had an astonishing length, with the large chairs on one end, and then a seating area on the other.

The area would be perfect to host friends, with a large deck, alongside a rattan corner sofa and plenty of end tables to balance drinks on.

In a simple caption, the professional dancer said: "Yesterday was lovely," and she finished the post off with a heart emoji.

The star relaxed at home

Janette wowed her followers earlier in the week when she donned a shirred boho dress flecked with golden stripes. She teamed her vibrant number with a pair of nude strappy heels and a dainty gold necklace.

Opting for elegance, the brunette beauty styled her chocolate locks into a sleek bob with a side parting.

Full of elation, Janette captioned her post: "Still pinching myself at seeing 'myself' on the big screens at the shop! Truly magical moment!

The dancer has an amazing physique

"Amazing day meeting and saying hello to everyone at @hollandandbarrett, and sharing my love for @newnordicofficial #CollagenShots! Thanks to everyone that stopped by and checked us out! It was such a beautiful day!"

Her fans inundated the comment section with an abundance of sweet messages, with one writing: "You look gorgeous. So proud of you" whilst a second penned: "Hard work pays off my dancing queen, you look beautiful."

Reacting to her career move, a third fan noted: "Huge well done" and a fourth added: "Your career is definitely going well."

