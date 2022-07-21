Janette Manrara takes on challenging dance in skintight workout wear The former Strictly pro is touring with Burn the Floor

Janette Manrara certainly has the moves and she continued to prove that on Thursday when she took on a challenging routine in a skintight pair of workout clothing.

The former Strictly pro took social media by storm when she danced in a sports bra and pair of hotpants as she performed alongside a close friend. The pair were taking a break from the Burn the Floor tour and they danced up a storm in a sideroom with choreography that will make your jaw drop.

Their routine featured a lot of arm and leg movement, with Janette showing off her perfectly sculpted thighs, as she ended the routine by strumming her leg like a guitar.

In her caption, she joked: "When on tour w/ your bestie! Only 2 days left of @burnthefloorofficial! Going to dance w/ @robbiekmetoni as much as I can before it's done!

"Living our best life on stage! Also, check him out on @tiktok under 'robbiekmetoni91'. Some epic tikity toks he's got!"

The pair's stunning video took our breath away

Fans cuoldn't believe their eyes over the sensational video, as friend Giovanna Fletcher wrote: "This is what I think I look like dancing…….. I don't. Love this!!! Xxxxx."

A second added: "Those legs!" while a third posted: "Love you both together. It's special your connection. And love him too he has a presence on stage. I even said to my friend he be perfect for me as a dance partner as small."

Others praised the pair for their performances during the tour, with fans from Bradford and Ipswich praising the dancers.

Janette announced her exit from Strictly last June and while she's certainly enjoying presenting on sister show It Takes Two, it appears she has other aspirations.

Janette left Strictly last year

Speaking to OK at the 2022 British Soap Awards, Janette said: "I've always wanted to act so this is kind of cool, being here [British Soap Awards]. Yeah, acting has always been a big one. I want to do a West End musical as I've not done a West End musical yet.

"And more presenting, I want to keep working in television. I've been working in TV since I was 12. So I feel like television is home. It feels like home."

Revealing what sort of acting jobs she would be keen to do, she said: "Film, soap, actually I watched one of the best things I've seen yet. Jodie Comer in Prima Facie, she just did it in the West End and I've never seen a better actress, better play, better script, better choreography. It was just amazing so never say never!"

