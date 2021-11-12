Olivia Newton-John is one of the kindest and most down-to-earth Hollywood stars around – and is an inspiration to many who are struggling with health issues.

Despite her own health battle, the Grease star and cancer survivor, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, dedicates a lot of her time to helping others.

She set up the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in her hometown of Melbourne in 2012, to support people on their cancer journey, as well as provide a space for medical research and cutting-edge treatments.

Olivia said: "With more and more people affected by cancer every day, I believe we are in a world desperate for healing, and I'm committed to doing whatever I can to help. I also believe that when you go through something difficult, even something as dramatic as cancer, that something positive will come of it."

"Olivia dedicates her life to helping others. She is the most loving, caring, real, authentic human being I know" - Jane Seymour, Olivia Newton-John's close friend and fellow actress

Fellow Hollywood star Jane Seymour opened up about her friendship with Olivia, telling HELLO!: "I met Olivia when I first came to America. She has been the most supportive friend you can possibly imagine.

"Whenever I've asked her for anything, to help me with my charities or to have conversations about life in general, about children and raising them whilst being an actress, she is always there for me. She is the most giving human being I know.

"Olivia does so much for so many but I think her journey through dealing with cancer has been the most inspirational for everyone because of her attitude. The way that she conducts herself and the time that she gives to other people who are going through this fight is incredible.

"Olivia dedicates her life to helping others. She is the most loving, caring, real, authentic human being I know and I cherish her friendship."

Meanwhile, her Grease co-star Barry Pearl, best known for playing Doody in the film, told HELLO!: "When our cat, Gracie, was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in her jaw, Liv called me immediately thinking that Gracie was our daughter. Though I corrected her it made absolutely no difference, the animal lover and advocate that she is kicked into high gear as she was so willing to share her heartfelt advice. She knew that for all intents and purposes, Gracie WAS our 'daughter'.

"There are a handful of genuine authentics in this world and our dear Olivia is, most certainly, one of them. She lives and breathes the salutation at the end of almost every email she sends me: 'Love and Light.' She truly embodies both of those qualities."

Olivia has been a long-time activist for environmental and animal rights issues. She was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations Environment Programme back in the nineties, while her 1989 album, Warm and Tender, offered advice on what people can do to help the environment.

