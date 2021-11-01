Olivia Newton-John expresses her heartache after tragic loss Bert Newton has passed away at the age of 83

Olivia Newton-John is mourning the loss of fellow Australian legend, Bert Newton, who passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday.

MORE: Olivia Newton-John opens up about health amid cancer battle

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the 73-year-old actress expressed her sorrow as she paid tribute to the TV icon – whom she knew from the start of her glittering career.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John gets real about her cancer diagnosis

"Bert Newton was a kind, funny, quick-witted man whom I was lucky enough to have known since I was a teenager starting my career in Melbourne," she wrote in the caption.

READ: Olivia Newton-John reveals she's desperately missing her family amid cancer battle

MORE: Olivia Newton-John kisses husband John Easterling in romantic snap

"Everyone in Australia loved Bert! He was the perfect TV host and a loveable, charming person with the rare gift of perfect comic timing.

"Bert exuded a natural warmth that always made you feel comfortable in his company." Olivia, concluded the message with: "My condolences to Patti and the family. Love and light, Olivia."

Australian legend Bert Newton died on Saturday

The Aussie TV and radio star passed away over the weekend, seven months after he was admitted to hospital following a leg amputation.

Fans were quick to comment underneath Olivia's post, with one writing: "What a legend. And what a love story ... thinking of his wife ...love and light indeed!" Another remarked: "Brilliant Olivia. This made me laugh & cry. RIP Bert [heart emoji]."

A third post read: "Beautiful words, Olivia. Bert defined an era of Australian entertainment - he was the quintessential television personality. I always enjoyed seeing you two together - a very generous man so proud of Australian talent. X."

Olivia shared a series of throwback pictures with Bert

One other post read: "Wonderful words Olivia. I saw the special tribute to Bert on Australian tv last night and it reminded me of all of the laughs Bert gave us over the years. Also I have seen the interviews of you and Patti done by Bert in 1988 and again some years later. Bert has been a great part of all Australian lives. RIP dear Bert."

Bert, who had been receiving palliative care at a clinic in Melbourne, is survived by his wife of 47 years Patti Newton, two children and six grandchildren.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.