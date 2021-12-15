Olivia Newton-John rocks edgy pixie cut and dramatic makeup look in iconic photo The Grease star looks gorgeous with any hairstyle

Olivia Newton-John delighted her social media followers this week after taking them on a trip down memory lane.

The Grease star took to Instagram to share a collage of photos from the music video for her hit song Physical.

Reminding her fans of her pixie haircut at the time, Olivia looked stylish rocking the short 'do, along with a bold smokey eye and bronzer.

VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John gets real about cancer diagnosis

A pink lipstick completed her makeup look. The reason for sharing the collage was explained in Olivia's caption, as she revealed that Footnotes had been added to the music video via Vevo.

Many of the actress' fans were more than thrilled with the Footnotes feature, while many more commented on Olivia's haircut.

Olivia Newton-John looked sensational with her iconic pixie crop

"Love your hair then and now," one wrote, while another commented: "The Physical album cover inspired me to get my hair cut short when I was in third grade, because I desperately wanted to look like you. instead, I looked like a little boy! No one rocked it like you!" A third added: "You look so gorgeous!"

It was recently revealed that the star's 1981 album Physical would be re-released as a special 40th anniversary edition to mark the milestone.

It's been an eventful year for Olivia, who is living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

Olivia Newton-John inside her stylish home

The much-loved star gave an update on her health in a recent interview on Today, where she spoke to Hoda Kotb. "I have my days, I have my pains," she said.

"But the cannabis that my husband grows for me has been such a huge part of my healing, and so I'm a really lucky person."

The actress and singer was first diagnosed with cancer almost 30 years ago and was treated for it, but it returned in 2017.

Sharing an emotional moment with Hoda, who is also a cancer survivor, Olivia told her: "We're sisters. Anyone that has gone on this journey with cancer, it's unknown destinations and surprises and turns."

