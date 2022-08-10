Lisa Faulkner sets pulses racing in sizzling leopard-print bikini during romantic getaway

Holby City star Lisa Faulkner rocked a sensational leopard-print bikini as she soaked up the sun during her family holiday.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old shared a gorgeous full-length bikini snap showing off her fab swimwear. Lisa opted for a two-piece comprising of a flirty triangle halter-style top and a pair of low-rise side-tie briefs.

The TV star accessorised her beach attire with a pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses and a stunning gold pendant. Lisa styled her blonde tresses into a chic updo for a fuss-free afternoon by the sunlit swimming pool.

She captioned her post: "The sunshine and the sea is the best isn't it?! I love how we brits live for and love our holidays, the whole build up and deciding what to pack only to spend the majority of our time in our favourite bikini and oldest kaftan! So grateful for every minute. All of my love to you. Ps bikini is one of @myleeneklass for @nextofficial that I bought and love".

Lisa looked sensational in her bold swimwear

Her fans rushed to weigh in on the post, with one commenting: "Looking amazing Lisa, and hope you're enjoying the sunshine", whilst a second chimed: "Looking gorgeous as ever! And yes, my kaftan is about 15 years old!"

"Looking absolutely fabulous beautiful lady. Enjoy your much deserved holiday", wrote a third, and a fourth remarked: "Still got it" followed by a flame emoji.

Lisa and John jetted off to Menorca

Lisa's bold swimwear look comes after she enjoyed a romantic holiday with her husband chef John Torode. Last month, the loved-up duo jetted off to Menorca to enjoy some much-needed downtime.

The star shared a carousel of holiday snaps on social media bearing the caption: "Holiday drop! Oh my what a beautiful break we had! We have totally fallen in love with Menorca and are already planning our next visit.

"We properly relaxed, laughed, ate, swam and snoozed!! Just what we needed. I love you @johntorodecooks my super wonderful husband and best friend," with a string of pink love heart emojis.

The loved-up duo enjoyed a well-deserved break

The couple, who met on the BBC show in 2010 and married in 2019, share a passion for cooking and have regularly treated their fans to glimpses of their impeccable kitchen.

The cookery writer and presenter is a mum-of-one, sharing her teenage daughter Billie, who she adopted in 2008, with her first husband Chris Coghill. John, meanwhile, has four children from previous relationships.

