Sophie Hamilton
TV cook Lisa Faulkner celebrated her 50th birthday with an amazing multi-tiered doughnut cake – and she shares her cake maker with Holly Willoughby
TV cook and actress Lisa Faulkner celebrated her 50th birthday in style at the weekend with her MasterChef host husband John Torode and several close friends.
MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field treat son Beau to epic birthday cake - see it to believe it!
The star was one lucky lady when it comes to her birthday cake – just look at this incredible creation of five giant doughnuts! Lisa shared a photo of the cake on her Instagram page and fans were bowled over.
WATCH: See 12 amazing celebrity cakes
She wrote: "A little bit more birthday spam .. just having such a lovely time. Better than I ever thought!! Thank you @julietsear for my gorgeous birthday cake and @kevanjonfashion for my birthday dress and @yoga_with_victoria @officialnicstep @theangelagriffin @johntorodecooks @jaseewasee @pochoir @emma_dsouza for making me laugh out loud a lot."
MORE: What royals' favourite foods reveal about them: Duchess Kate, Camilla & more
LOOK: 16 romantic meal kits for a cosy date night at home in 2022
The amazing doughnut cake!
Lisa had previously posted: "Stepping into 50 and putting my best foot forward and embracing it!! Thank you so so much for all of your lovely messages I feel very loved and spoilt and I’m so lucky to have such an amazing community of followers who are so supportive. I love you all."
Juliet Sear did a fantastic job with Lisa's cake, which looks like actual doughnuts with all that fabulous icing and sprinkles. The baker commented: "Enjoy!! So loved making your special cake."
Lisa's many friends and fans loved the confection too. All Saints singer Natalie Appleton wrote: "Fabulous cake!" while one follower commented: "The cake [smile emoji] the dress [smile emoji] Happiest of birthdays to you."
Another fan asked: "Are you sure you have enough cake there lovely?"
Lisa's birthday balloons
Juliet seems to have quite the celebrity following. Just the other week she made a stunning rainbow-themed cake for This Morning host Holly Willoughby's 41st birthday.
Giving details on the fabulous bake, Juliet revealed: "This one is birthday cake through and through. With rainbow sprinkles baked inside and yummy vanilla buttercream. The decoration is made with rainbow frosting applied in swooshes with a small palette knife!
"Oh, and how gorgeous is the cake topper especially made my friends Linda and Debbie @otherletters."
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.