Lisa Faulkner's epic weekend away was so sentimental

Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram and shared an insight into a special weekend away on Friday evening and we love the story behind her trip.

The blonde beauty headed to The Mitre Hampton Court for her stay in aid of her beloved father's birthday. But another reason it proved so special, was that it also happened to be the venue where her parents got married at.

Filming on her social media portals, the 49-year-old said: "I'm so excited, because I'm here at the Mitre hotel for my Daddy's birthday and what's so lovely about this place is that it's where my Mum and Dad got married and had their wedding reception! And I'm staying tonight!"

The TV star shared pictures of her sumptuous room and her dinner with her Dad, which included a dessert plate with a sparkler for his special day.

The mother-of-one later added: "I've had so many messages about this lovely place; about staying at the Mitre and so many people who have got married here like my Dad and my Mum. It's just opposite Hampton Court Palace which is where my grandad worked."

The star later uploaded a snap of her and her husband John Torode in front of the hotel's doors. She wrote: "What a lovely night away! Thank you so much to @mitrehamptoncourt for looking after us so well. Had a real trip down memory lane remembering my grandparents and my mummy but most importantly celebrating my dad’s birthday. The food was so delicious and the hotel and rooms are fab! Loved it."

Lisa lost her mum when she was just 16. Julie died at the age of 44 from throat cancer. Julie has been a constant source of inspiration to the actress and Lisa's first cookery book was actually a collection of her mother’s recipes.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, Lisa explained: "It’s like she’s still around. My mum was such an important part of my life and still is, so I feel that she’s here."

