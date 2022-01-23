Lisa Faulkner shuts down baby bump speculation in new post The star is married to MasterChef host John Torode

Lisa Faulkner shared a photo with her husband, John Torode, to Instagram on Sunday, and it showed the loved-up pair cuddled close together as they smiled for the camera.

The actress and presenter was quick to let her followers know that they shouldn’t jump to any conclusions as the result of her outfit, however!

Lisa wore a pair of khaki dungarees over a Breton striped top and captioned the image: "Last episode of #johnandlisasweekendkitchen and no before you ask I don’t have something to tell you it’s just quite an unflattering shot of a great pair of dungarees [laughing emoji]."

The star went on: "Hope you enjoy the show. As I have said before @johntorodecooks and I love filming it and can’t wait to return to your screens with more!

"So for now A Bientot! Outfit dungarees @nextofficial stripe polo @phaseeight trainers @mintvelvet makeup @justwade styling @jessica.shoker.stylist really hope you enjoy! And happy Saturday!! [heart emojis]."

A couple of Lisa's followers admitted that they had been wondering if she was expecting, with one confessing: "I was wondering for one moment xx," and another teasing: "I literally zoomed in! Never mind you could say it was a food baby!!! X."

Lisa looked stunning in the new photo

John himself chimed in: "Hilarious!!!" Other fans simply wanted to compliment the 49-year-old's stylish look, writing: "You look about 20 in this picture," and: "Absolutely gorgeous."

The cookery writer and presenter is a mum-of-one, sharing her teenage daughter Billie, who she adopted in 2008, with her first husband Chris Coghill.

John, meanwhile, has four children from previous relationships.

The star dotes on her teenage daughter

Sweetly, Billie was "best woman" at the couple's wedding in 2019. "She's very excited about it, and about wearing a great dress," Lisa told HELLO! in an exclusive interview before the big day. "It's all about the dress."

The couple got engaged on Christmas Day 2018.

